MetLife Inc. (MET)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) kicked off on September 06, 2022, at the price of $65.38, down -0.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.76 and dropped to $64.45 before settling in for the closing price of $65.06. Over the past 52 weeks, MET has traded in a range of $57.05-$73.18.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 3.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.60%. With a float of $670.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $809.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43000 employees.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of MetLife Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 274,456. In this transaction EVP & Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 4,060 shares at a rate of $67.60, taking the stock ownership to the 55,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s EVP & Chief Risk Officer sold 4,060 for $67.60, making the entire transaction worth $274,456. This insider now owns 55,299 shares in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.65) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +9.41 while generating a return on equity of 9.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.81% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MetLife Inc.’s (MET) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) saw its 5-day average volume 4.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, MetLife Inc.’s (MET) raw stochastic average was set at 48.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.72 in the near term. At $66.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.10.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 51.71 billion has total of 813,206K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 71,080 M in contrast with the sum of 6,554 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,556 M and last quarter income was 132,000 K.