Neogen Corporation (NEOG) posted a -21.31% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) stock priced at $17.80, down -5.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.88 and dropped to $16.72 before settling in for the closing price of $18.03. NEOG’s price has ranged from $17.56 to $47.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.30%. With a float of $107.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2108 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.10, operating margin of +11.12, and the pretax margin is +11.42.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Neogen Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 24,013. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,100 shares at a rate of $21.83, taking the stock ownership to the 1,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $22.50, making the entire transaction worth $33,750. This insider now owns 10,694 shares in total.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.16 while generating a return on equity of 5.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Neogen Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Looking closely at Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), its last 5-days average volume was 19.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.92. However, in the short run, Neogen Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.65. Second resistance stands at $18.34. The third major resistance level sits at $18.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.33.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.93 billion, the company has a total of 107,838K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 527,160 K while annual income is 48,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 140,090 K while its latest quarter income was 14,960 K.