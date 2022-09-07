New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.15%

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) on September 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.81, plunging -3.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.81 and dropped to $9.34 before settling in for the closing price of $9.76. Within the past 52 weeks, NYCB’s price has moved between $8.50 and $14.33.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 0.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.40%. With a float of $458.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2815 employees.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 480,162. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $13.72, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) saw its 5-day average volume 4.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 35.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.69 in the near term. At $9.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.05. The third support level lies at $8.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.38 billion based on 466,149K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,750 M and income totals 596,000 K. The company made 491,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 171,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.