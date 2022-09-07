No matter how cynical the overall market is, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) performance over the last week is recorded 2.06%

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) stock priced at $3.03, up 7.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.30 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. APDN’s price has ranged from $0.62 to $7.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.90%. With a float of $7.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.98 million.

The firm has a total of 78 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.24, operating margin of -136.16, and the pretax margin is -158.16.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is 1.97%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -158.25 while generating a return on equity of -169.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Applied DNA Sciences Inc., APDN], we can find that recorded value of 2.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s (APDN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 273.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.51. The third major resistance level sits at $3.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.28.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.37 million, the company has a total of 11,983K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,030 K while annual income is -14,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,300 K while its latest quarter income was -1,120 K.