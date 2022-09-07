No matter how cynical the overall market is Cano Health Inc. (CANO) performance over the last week is recorded -12.76%

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) on September 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.10, plunging -3.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.125 and dropped to $5.83 before settling in for the closing price of $6.07. Within the past 52 weeks, CANO’s price has moved between $3.81 and $15.58.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.20%. With a float of $157.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2150 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.29, operating margin of -5.89, and the pretax margin is -7.25.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 18.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 2,043,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $6.81, taking the stock ownership to the 314,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s CEO and President bought 15,000 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 2,891,962 shares in total.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -4.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

The latest stats from [Cano Health Inc., CANO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.06 million was inferior to 3.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 61.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.24. The third major resistance level sits at $6.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.47.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.88 billion based on 484,470K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,609 M and income totals -18,020 K. The company made 689,370 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.