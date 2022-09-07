No matter how cynical the overall market is Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) performance over the last week is recorded -7.22%

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) stock priced at $7.63, down -0.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.74 and dropped to $7.19 before settling in for the closing price of $7.24. UUUU’s price has ranged from $4.69 to $11.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.40%. With a float of $155.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.58 million.

In an organization with 103 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -97.46, operating margin of -1112.59, and the pretax margin is +45.48.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.57%, while institutional ownership is 35.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 49,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.96, taking the stock ownership to the 264,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $9.33, making the entire transaction worth $139,953. This insider now owns 269,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +48.40 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Energy Fuels Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 196.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.32 million. That was better than the volume of 4.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 39.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.31. However, in the short run, Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.56. Second resistance stands at $7.92. The third major resistance level sits at $8.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.47.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.13 billion, the company has a total of 156,707K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,180 K while annual income is 1,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,470 K while its latest quarter income was -18,050 K.