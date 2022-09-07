No matter how cynical the overall market is Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) performance over the last week is recorded -1.84%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) on September 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.09. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.35 and dropped to $36.30 before settling in for the closing price of $36.74. Within the past 52 weeks, LUV’s price has moved between $34.36 and $56.33.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -4.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 129.50%. With a float of $591.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 62333 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.34, operating margin of -7.82, and the pretax margin is +8.39.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 105,098. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,300 shares at a rate of $45.70, taking the stock ownership to the 23,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 540 for $43.88, making the entire transaction worth $23,697. This insider now owns 24,442 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.18) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.19 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) saw its 5-day average volume 4.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 15.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.29 in the near term. At $37.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.19.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.73 billion based on 593,350K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,790 M and income totals 977,000 K. The company made 6,728 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 760,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.