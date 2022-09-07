No matter how cynical the overall market is, The RealReal Inc. (REAL) performance over the last week is recorded -13.45%

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) stock priced at $2.06, down -6.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.0699 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. REAL’s price has ranged from $1.97 to $17.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -28.70%. With a float of $92.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3355 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.44, operating margin of -43.09, and the pretax margin is -50.47.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of The RealReal Inc. is 5.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 32,819. In this transaction President of this company sold 14,146 shares at a rate of $2.32, taking the stock ownership to the 667,843 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 20, when Company’s President sold 11,655 for $2.47, making the entire transaction worth $28,738. This insider now owns 681,989 shares in total.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -50.48 while generating a return on equity of -178.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The RealReal Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

Looking closely at The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL), its last 5-days average volume was 3.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, The RealReal Inc.’s (REAL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.67. However, in the short run, The RealReal Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.03. Second resistance stands at $2.14. The third major resistance level sits at $2.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.69.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 187.04 million, the company has a total of 95,537K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 467,690 K while annual income is -236,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 154,440 K while its latest quarter income was -53,170 K.