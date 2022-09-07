No matter how cynical the overall market is, Traeger Inc. (COOK) performance over the last week is recorded -1.44%

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) kicked off on September 06, 2022, at the price of $2.67, up 5.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.825 and dropped to $2.6194 before settling in for the closing price of $2.60. Over the past 52 weeks, COOK has traded in a range of $2.52-$27.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -394.00%. With a float of $107.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.29, operating margin of -6.70, and the pretax margin is -11.12.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Traeger Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 107,706. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 27,476 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 788,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26, when Company’s Chief Supply Chain Officer bought 3,600 for $13.91, making the entire transaction worth $50,093. This insider now owns 225,591 shares in total.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -11.31 while generating a return on equity of -16.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -394.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Traeger Inc.’s (COOK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Traeger Inc. (COOK)

Looking closely at Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Traeger Inc.’s (COOK) raw stochastic average was set at 4.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.45. However, in the short run, Traeger Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.83. Second resistance stands at $2.93. The third major resistance level sits at $3.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.42.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 326.56 million has total of 118,237K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 785,550 K in contrast with the sum of -88,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 200,270 K and last quarter income was -132,280 K.