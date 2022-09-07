Now that BlackBerry Limited’s volume has hit 4.79 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

September 06, 2022, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) trading session started at the price of $5.73, that was -2.79% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.75 and dropped to $5.56 before settling in for the closing price of $5.74. A 52-week range for BB has been $4.70 – $12.39.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -11.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 101.10%. With a float of $566.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $576.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3325 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BlackBerry Limited stocks. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 68,770. In this transaction President of IoT of this company sold 12,391 shares at a rate of $5.55, taking the stock ownership to the 26,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 68,519 for $5.70, making the entire transaction worth $390,558. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BlackBerry Limited (BB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

The latest stats from [BlackBerry Limited, BB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.37 million was inferior to 7.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 35.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.82. The third major resistance level sits at $5.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.32.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

There are 577,397K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.23 billion. As of now, sales total 718,000 K while income totals 12,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 168,000 K while its last quarter net income were -181,000 K.