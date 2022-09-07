Now that eHealth Inc.’s volume has hit 2.32 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On September 06, 2022, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) opened at $5.30, lower -13.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.43 and dropped to $4.56 before settling in for the closing price of $5.65. Price fluctuations for EHTH have ranged from $5.62 to $47.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 22.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -372.90% at the time writing. With a float of $25.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2379 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.12, operating margin of -13.83, and the pretax margin is -23.21.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of eHealth Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 99,940. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $9.99, taking the stock ownership to the 35,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $10.56, making the entire transaction worth $105,620. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.19) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -19.39 while generating a return on equity of -11.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -372.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for eHealth Inc. (EHTH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.81, a number that is poised to hit -1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eHealth Inc. (EHTH)

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, eHealth Inc.’s (EHTH) raw stochastic average was set at 3.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.34 in the near term. At $5.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.60.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Key Stats

There are currently 27,257K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 138.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 538,200 K according to its annual income of -104,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 50,410 K and its income totaled -37,500 K.