Now that LiqTech International Inc.’s volume has hit 1.06 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) kicked off on September 06, 2022, at the price of $0.48, up 15.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.55 and dropped to $0.465 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Over the past 52 weeks, LIQT has traded in a range of $0.41-$6.94.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.60%. With a float of $18.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 120 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.63, operating margin of -58.49, and the pretax margin is -61.24.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of LiqTech International Inc. is 17.70%, while institutional ownership is 26.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 52,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 95,000 shares at a rate of $0.55, taking the stock ownership to the 220,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director bought 97,125 for $0.52, making the entire transaction worth $50,505. This insider now owns 125,125 shares in total.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -60.89 while generating a return on equity of -59.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LiqTech International Inc.’s (LIQT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT)

The latest stats from [LiqTech International Inc., LIQT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.3 million was inferior to 0.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, LiqTech International Inc.’s (LIQT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4763, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9037. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5749. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6050. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6599. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4899, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4350. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4049.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.71 million has total of 43,889K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,270 K in contrast with the sum of -11,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,020 K and last quarter income was -6,510 K.