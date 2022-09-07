Now that Range Resources Corporation’s volume has hit 3.83 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On September 06, 2022, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) opened at $31.67, lower -4.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.08 and dropped to $30.81 before settling in for the closing price of $32.17. Price fluctuations for RRC have ranged from $16.52 to $37.44 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 21.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 154.60% at the time writing. With a float of $236.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 527 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.98, operating margin of +36.46, and the pretax margin is +11.23.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 173,255. In this transaction SVP, Principal Accting Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $34.65, taking the stock ownership to the 80,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Director sold 1,600 for $31.44, making the entire transaction worth $50,306. This insider now owns 10,685 shares in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.26) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 21.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.52% during the next five years compared to 20.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Range Resources Corporation (RRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

The latest stats from [Range Resources Corporation, RRC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.66 million was inferior to 5.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 53.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.52. The third major resistance level sits at $32.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.15.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

There are currently 262,886K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,930 M according to its annual income of 411,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,225 M and its income totaled 452,860 K.