PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -13.37% last month.

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) stock priced at $14.24, down -6.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.31 and dropped to $13.275 before settling in for the closing price of $14.33. PMT’s price has ranged from $11.64 to $20.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 11.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.60%. With a float of $89.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.50, operating margin of +52.01, and the pretax margin is +3.37.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 22,365. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,420 shares at a rate of $15.75, taking the stock ownership to the 11,696 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director sold 688 for $15.75, making the entire transaction worth $10,836. This insider now owns 38,416 shares in total.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.27 while generating a return on equity of 2.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.15% during the next five years compared to -24.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.06 in the near term. At $14.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.63. The third support level lies at $11.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.21 billion, the company has a total of 90,571K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 725,030 K while annual income is 56,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 99,650 K while its latest quarter income was -70,730 K.