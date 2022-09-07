Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,640 K

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock priced at $1.27, up 3.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. PHUN’s price has ranged from $0.85 to $24.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.50%. With a float of $93.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 120 workers is very important to gauge.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 12.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 229,530. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,983 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 27,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,980. This insider now owns 132,757 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Phunware Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

The latest stats from [Phunware Inc., PHUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was inferior to 7.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4104, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1805. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1400.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 132.78 million, the company has a total of 98,383K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,640 K while annual income is -53,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,490 K while its latest quarter income was -17,070 K.