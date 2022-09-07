QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

September 06, 2022, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) trading session started at the price of $10.04, that was -2.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.0696 and dropped to $9.69 before settling in for the closing price of $10.01. A 52-week range for QS has been $8.22 – $43.08.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.30%. With a float of $251.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 570 workers is very important to gauge.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward QuantumScape Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 226,013. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 21,250 shares at a rate of $10.64, taking the stock ownership to the 302,157 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 30,937 for $10.83, making the entire transaction worth $334,902. This insider now owns 283,720 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 32.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

The latest stats from [QuantumScape Corporation, QS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.93 million was inferior to 7.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 0.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.21. The third major resistance level sits at $10.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.20.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

There are 432,705K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.42 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -45,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -94,830 K.