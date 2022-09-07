Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) 20 Days SMA touches 73.95%: The odds favor the bear

On September 06, 2022, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) opened at $2.42, lower -14.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.64 and dropped to $2.24 before settling in for the closing price of $2.66. Price fluctuations for RVPH have ranged from $0.53 to $4.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.40% at the time writing. With a float of $12.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.13 million.

The firm has a total of 5 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 60,670. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., RVPH], we can find that recorded value of 4.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (RVPH) raw stochastic average was set at 67.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 275.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 163.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.78. The third major resistance level sits at $2.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.73.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Key Stats

There are currently 18,133K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -8,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,340 K.