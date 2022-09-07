Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) average volume reaches $8.18M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) kicked off on September 06, 2022, at the price of $1.25, down -3.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has traded in a range of $1.15-$13.13.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.50%. With a float of $280.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $408.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 650 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Skillz Inc. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 49.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 227,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.27, taking the stock ownership to the 291,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 101,215 for $2.46, making the entire transaction worth $248,989. This insider now owns 133,109 shares in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.52 million, its volume of 4.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4922, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5225. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2500 in the near term. At $1.2900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1300.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 527.46 million has total of 419,173K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 384,090 K in contrast with the sum of -181,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 73,340 K and last quarter income was -60,610 K.