Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 12,689 M

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) on September 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $32.12, plunging -2.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.31 and dropped to $31.02 before settling in for the closing price of $31.81. Within the past 52 weeks, SU’s price has moved between $18.04 and $42.72.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 7.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 197.70%. With a float of $1.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.41 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16922 workers is very important to gauge.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Suncor Energy Inc. is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.16) by $0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to 59.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Trading Performance Indicators

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.00, a number that is poised to hit 2.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

The latest stats from [Suncor Energy Inc., SU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.41 million was inferior to 7.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Suncor Energy Inc.’s (SU) raw stochastic average was set at 17.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.75. The third major resistance level sits at $33.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.33.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 41.45 billion based on 1,366,450K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,199 M and income totals 3,287 M. The company made 12,689 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,129 M in sales during its previous quarter.