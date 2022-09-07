Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is -18.56% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) stock priced at $11.00, down -33.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.025 and dropped to $7.27 before settling in for the closing price of $11.02. TUP’s price has ranged from $5.54 to $24.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.50%. With a float of $41.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.50 million.

In an organization with 10000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.65, operating margin of +15.02, and the pretax margin is +12.37.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 199,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 73,823 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 45,000 for $5.70, making the entire transaction worth $256,500. This insider now owns 45,000 shares in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was better than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.17. However, in the short run, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.83. Second resistance stands at $12.31. The third major resistance level sits at $13.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.80. The third support level lies at $2.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 340.25 million, the company has a total of 44,461K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,602 M while annual income is 18,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 340,400 K while its latest quarter income was 1,200 K.