United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) last year’s performance of -20.86% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) kicked off on September 06, 2022, at the price of $35.82, up 3.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.73 and dropped to $35.28 before settling in for the closing price of $35.31. Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has traded in a range of $30.54-$54.52.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -7.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.90%. With a float of $325.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 91200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.07, operating margin of -17.82, and the pretax margin is -10.38.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 64.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 890,940. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $35.64, taking the stock ownership to the 150,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $35.84, making the entire transaction worth $896,082. This insider now owns 125,000 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.95) by -$0.52. This company achieved a net margin of -7.97 while generating a return on equity of -35.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Looking closely at United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL), its last 5-days average volume was 8.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 14.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.21. However, in the short run, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.11. Second resistance stands at $37.65. The third major resistance level sits at $38.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.21.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.91 billion has total of 326,745K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,634 M in contrast with the sum of -1,964 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,112 M and last quarter income was 329,000 K.