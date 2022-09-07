Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) 20 Days SMA touches -8.66%: The odds favor the bear

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) kicked off on September 06, 2022, at the price of $3.90, up 4.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.265 and dropped to $3.89 before settling in for the closing price of $3.84. Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has traded in a range of $2.38-$11.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -733.30%. With a float of $109.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.02, operating margin of -14.10, and the pretax margin is -17.30.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Vacasa Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 1,289,888. In this transaction Director of this company sold 315,376 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1,005,726 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Director sold 57,136 for $3.99, making the entire transaction worth $227,973. This insider now owns 1,321,102 shares in total.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -15.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -733.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.56 million, its volume of 2.34 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.23 in the near term. At $4.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.48.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.82 billion has total of 436,539K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 889,060 K in contrast with the sum of -142,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 310,350 K and last quarter income was 5,040 K.