VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is -14.69% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On September 06, 2022, VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) opened at $4.96, lower -9.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.98 and dropped to $4.325 before settling in for the closing price of $4.97. Price fluctuations for VNET have ranged from $3.51 to $22.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.30% at the time writing. With a float of $126.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.70 million.

In an organization with 3221 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.31, operating margin of +2.11, and the pretax margin is +10.75.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VNET Group Inc. is 11.19%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.08 while generating a return on equity of 7.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VNET Group Inc. (VNET). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, VNET Group Inc.’s (VNET) raw stochastic average was set at 5.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.84. However, in the short run, VNET Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.87. Second resistance stands at $5.25. The third major resistance level sits at $5.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.94. The third support level lies at $3.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Key Stats

There are currently 145,672K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 706.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 971,320 K according to its annual income of 78,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 259,570 K and its income totaled 14,310 K.