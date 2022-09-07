Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) stock priced at $5.02, down -6.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.12 and dropped to $4.545 before settling in for the closing price of $5.04. FREE’s price has ranged from $4.83 to $13.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 100.20%. With a float of $34.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 745 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.43, operating margin of +5.53, and the pretax margin is -1.43.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Whole Earth Brands Inc. is 18.00%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 61,527. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 10,306 shares at a rate of $5.97, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $11.97, making the entire transaction worth $17,958. This insider now owns 31,294 shares in total.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

The latest stats from [Whole Earth Brands Inc., FREE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.48 million was superior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s (FREE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.37. The third major resistance level sits at $5.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.90.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 196.97 million, the company has a total of 41,974K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 493,970 K while annual income is 80 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 133,500 K while its latest quarter income was 1,330 K.