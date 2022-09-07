Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) with a beta value of 1.10 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) stock priced at $6.60, down -28.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.60 and dropped to $4.72 before settling in for the closing price of $6.69. ZYME’s price has ranged from $4.56 to $37.19 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 19.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.70%. With a float of $49.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 284 employees.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Zymeworks Inc. is 7.12%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 20,496. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,979 shares at a rate of $6.88, taking the stock ownership to the 13,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 07, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 5,000 for $14.28, making the entire transaction worth $71,386. This insider now owns 7,119 shares in total.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -794.01 while generating a return on equity of -64.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to -24.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zymeworks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)

Looking closely at Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Zymeworks Inc.’s (ZYME) raw stochastic average was set at 6.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 148.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.72. However, in the short run, Zymeworks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.00. Second resistance stands at $7.24. The third major resistance level sits at $7.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.24.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 266.51 million, the company has a total of 57,893K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,680 K while annual income is -211,843 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,440 K while its latest quarter income was -64,620 K.