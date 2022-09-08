$1.37M in average volume shows that indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is heading in the right direction

On September 07, 2022, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) opened at $8.33, higher 5.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.92 and dropped to $8.33 before settling in for the closing price of $8.33. Price fluctuations for INDI have ranged from $5.07 to $16.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.40% at the time writing. With a float of $74.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.71, operating margin of -150.35, and the pretax margin is -245.67.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 52.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 418,500. In this transaction CFO and EVP of Strategy of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $8.37, taking the stock ownership to the 1,553,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 55,000 for $8.51, making the entire transaction worth $468,050. This insider now owns 127,003 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -181.86 while generating a return on equity of -31.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 95.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.01 in the near term. At $9.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.08. The third support level lies at $7.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

There are currently 145,957K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 48,410 K according to its annual income of -88,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,760 K and its income totaled -4,230 K.