1.86% volatility in Rio Tinto Group (RIO) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on September 07, 2022, with Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) stock priced at $53.67, down -1.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.605 and dropped to $53.21 before settling in for the closing price of $54.88. RIO’s price has ranged from $53.61 to $84.01 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 13.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 49000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rio Tinto Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

The latest stats from [Rio Tinto Group, RIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.68 million was inferior to 4.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.44. The third major resistance level sits at $56.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.10.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 90.13 billion, the company has a total of 1,255,795K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,495 M while annual income is 21,094 M.