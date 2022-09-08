$134.71K in average volume shows that Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) is heading in the right direction

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $0.95, up 3.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $0.92 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Over the past 52 weeks, DPRO has traded in a range of $0.80-$4.19.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.20%. With a float of $32.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.06, operating margin of -285.94, and the pretax margin is -229.70.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Draganfly Inc. is 2.22%, while institutional ownership is 2.87%.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -229.70 while generating a return on equity of -83.58.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

Looking closely at Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9228, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3856. However, in the short run, Draganfly Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1267. Second resistance stands at $1.2533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6667.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.41 million has total of 135,167K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,630 K in contrast with the sum of -12,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,860 K and last quarter income was 370 K.