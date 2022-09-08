$2.22M in average volume shows that agilon health inc. (AGL) is heading in the right direction

September 07, 2022, agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) trading session started at the price of $20.53, that was 8.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.31 and dropped to $20.46 before settling in for the closing price of $20.53. A 52-week range for AGL has been $14.36 – $36.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -560.10%. With a float of $406.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $407.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 648 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.37, operating margin of -20.78, and the pretax margin is -22.07.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward agilon health inc. stocks. The insider ownership of agilon health inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 112,775. In this transaction Chief Med. & Quality Officer of this company sold 5,396 shares at a rate of $20.90, taking the stock ownership to the 10,853 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Med. & Quality Officer sold 5,396 for $20.49, making the entire transaction worth $110,553. This insider now owns 10,853 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -22.10 while generating a return on equity of -100.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -560.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what agilon health inc. (AGL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

The latest stats from [agilon health inc., AGL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.07 million was inferior to 2.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 54.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.51. The third major resistance level sits at $24.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.81. The third support level lies at $19.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

There are 406,731K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.11 billion. As of now, sales total 1,834 M while income totals -406,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 670,130 K while its last quarter net income were -20,650 K.