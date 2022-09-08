$2.64M in average volume shows that Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on September 07, 2022, with Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) stock priced at $55.39, up 2.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.935 and dropped to $54.80 before settling in for the closing price of $55.62. APO’s price has ranged from $45.97 to $81.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.20%. With a float of $328.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.80 million.

The firm has a total of 2153 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 16.00%, while institutional ownership is 56.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 280,349. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $56.07, taking the stock ownership to the 29,737 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for $60.86, making the entire transaction worth $1,217,246. This insider now owns 484,275 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.91% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apollo Global Management Inc., APO], we can find that recorded value of 2.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 68.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.71.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.38 billion, the company has a total of 570,991K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,952 M while annual income is 1,838 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 480,280 K while its latest quarter income was 68,120 K.