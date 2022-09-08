4.34% percent quarterly performance for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is not indicative of the underlying story

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $24.80, down -0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.915 and dropped to $24.73 before settling in for the closing price of $24.86. Over the past 52 weeks, CHNG has traded in a range of $18.97-$25.01.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 62.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.40%. With a float of $239.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Change Healthcare Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 94,329. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 4,579 shares at a rate of $20.60, taking the stock ownership to the 29,362 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP, Enterprise Technology sold 8,857 for $21.35, making the entire transaction worth $189,102. This insider now owns 262,168 shares in total.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Change Healthcare Inc.’s (CHNG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.65 million, its volume of 1.54 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Change Healthcare Inc.’s (CHNG) raw stochastic average was set at 91.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.89 in the near term. At $25.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.52.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.13 billion has total of 328,309K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,481 M in contrast with the sum of -57,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 884,470 K and last quarter income was -23,170 K.