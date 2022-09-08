7.86% volatility in IonQ Inc. (IONQ) last month: This is a red flag warning

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $5.58, down -5.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.66 and dropped to $5.15 before settling in for the closing price of $5.63. Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has traded in a range of $4.16-$35.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -76.80%. With a float of $170.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 97 employees.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 47.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 27,500. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.50, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 498,614 for $5.65, making the entire transaction worth $2,815,374. This insider now owns 26,306,693 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 30.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 167.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) saw its 5-day average volume 2.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 15.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.59 in the near term. At $5.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.57.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.07 billion has total of 198,140K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,100 K in contrast with the sum of -106,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,610 K and last quarter income was -1,650 K.