A look at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

September 07, 2022, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) trading session started at the price of $26.34, that was 5.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.14 and dropped to $26.11 before settling in for the closing price of $26.34. A 52-week range for DV has been $17.22 – $40.79.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.90%. With a float of $162.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 316 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.55, operating margin of +15.95, and the pretax margin is +7.76.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 7,974. In this transaction Global Chief Comm. Officer of this company sold 300 shares at a rate of $26.58, taking the stock ownership to the 112,918 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director sold 50,657 for $27.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,368,504. This insider now owns 179,071 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.81 while generating a return on equity of 4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Looking closely at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 97.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.56. However, in the short run, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.66. Second resistance stands at $29.41. The third major resistance level sits at $30.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.60.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

There are 164,035K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.57 billion. As of now, sales total 332,740 K while income totals 29,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 109,810 K while its last quarter net income were 10,290 K.