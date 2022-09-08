A look at Lincoln National Corporation’s (LNC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On September 07, 2022, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) opened at $45.62, higher 3.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.69 and dropped to $45.48 before settling in for the closing price of $46.04. Price fluctuations for LNC have ranged from $44.89 to $77.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 230.00% at the time writing. With a float of $154.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.13 million.

The firm has a total of 10848 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lincoln National Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 2,906,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $58.13, taking the stock ownership to the 558,622 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP, President LFD sold 10,922 for $73.52, making the entire transaction worth $802,985. This insider now owns 12,724 shares in total.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.81) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +7.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 230.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.19% during the next five years compared to 9.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.18, a number that is poised to hit 2.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lincoln National Corporation, LNC], we can find that recorded value of 1.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Lincoln National Corporation’s (LNC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.15. The third major resistance level sits at $50.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.98.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Key Stats

There are currently 170,226K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,230 M according to its annual income of 1,405 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,104 M and its income totaled 238,000 K.