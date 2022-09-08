A major move is in the offing as ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) market cap hits 207.75 million

September 07, 2022, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) trading session started at the price of $0.922, that was 8.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $0.91 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. A 52-week range for ATIP has been $0.85 – $4.63.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.00%. With a float of $201.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.86, operating margin of -2.82, and the pretax margin is -135.85.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 2,070. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $2.07, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 10,000 for $3.63, making the entire transaction worth $36,300. This insider now owns 98,450 shares in total.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -123.96 while generating a return on equity of -185.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

Looking closely at ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s (ATIP) raw stochastic average was set at 13.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1743, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0958. However, in the short run, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1100. Second resistance stands at $1.1700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7900.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Key Stats

There are 206,825K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 207.75 million. As of now, sales total 627,870 K while income totals -778,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 163,290 K while its last quarter net income were -135,550 K.