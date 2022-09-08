A major move is in the offing as Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) market cap hits 19.40 million

A new trading day began on September 07, 2022, with Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) stock priced at $0.4665, down -1.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5197 and dropped to $0.4551 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. MTCR’s price has ranged from $0.35 to $4.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.80%. With a float of $37.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Metacrine Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 22,472. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 44,748 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 922,510 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 459,700 for $0.97, making the entire transaction worth $444,853. This insider now owns 2,563,257 shares in total.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -84.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Metacrine Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 22.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Metacrine Inc. (MTCR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.21 million, its volume of 1.9 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Metacrine Inc.’s (MTCR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4966, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5978. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5042 in the near term. At $0.5443, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5688. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4396, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4151. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3750.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.40 million, the company has a total of 42,570K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -62,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,260 K.