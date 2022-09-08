A major move is in the offing as Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) market cap hits 6.28 billion

A new trading day began on September 07, 2022, with Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) stock priced at $8.84, up 1.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.22 and dropped to $8.755 before settling in for the closing price of $8.98. SBSW’s price has ranged from $8.53 to $20.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 40.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.00%. With a float of $172.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $705.48 million.

The firm has a total of 84981 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.16, operating margin of +34.19, and the pretax margin is +26.46.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Sibanye Stillwater Limited is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +19.20 while generating a return on equity of 44.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sibanye Stillwater Limited, SBSW], we can find that recorded value of 3.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 7.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.50. The third major resistance level sits at $9.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.39.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.28 billion, the company has a total of 707,560K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,658 M while annual income is 2,238 M.