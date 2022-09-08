AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) 20 Days SMA touches -8.27%: The odds favor the bear

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) on September 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.49, soaring 3.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.94 and dropped to $10.40 before settling in for the closing price of $10.46. Within the past 52 weeks, ABCL’s price has moved between $5.42 and $22.63.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.70%. With a float of $202.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.69 million.

The firm has a total of 386 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AbCellera Biologics Inc. is 20.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 2,292,460. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $11.46, taking the stock ownership to the 55,844,391 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,173 for $8.05, making the entire transaction worth $73,842. This insider now owns 55,644,391 shares in total.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +40.90 while generating a return on equity of 16.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Trading Performance Indicators

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AbCellera Biologics Inc., ABCL], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s (ABCL) raw stochastic average was set at 59.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.27. The third major resistance level sits at $11.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.99.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.16 billion based on 285,139K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 375,200 K and income totals 153,460 K. The company made 45,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.