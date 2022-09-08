Aflac Incorporated (AFL) posted a 1.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 07, 2022, with Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) stock priced at $59.31, up 2.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.98 and dropped to $59.255 before settling in for the closing price of $59.53. AFL’s price has ranged from $51.28 to $67.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.20%. With a float of $573.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $640.71 million.

The firm has a total of 12447 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Aflac Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 60.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 1,085,052. In this transaction EVP, CFO Aflac Japan of this company sold 16,946 shares at a rate of $64.03, taking the stock ownership to the 53,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s President, Aflac U.S. sold 10,000 for $59.24, making the entire transaction worth $592,440. This insider now owns 134,256 shares in total.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.56 while generating a return on equity of 12.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.24% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aflac Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.63, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aflac Incorporated, AFL], we can find that recorded value of 2.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) raw stochastic average was set at 58.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.09. The third major resistance level sits at $63.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.03.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.54 billion, the company has a total of 631,917K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,106 M while annual income is 4,325 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,400 M while its latest quarter income was 1,388 M.