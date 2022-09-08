Albemarle Corporation (ALB) soared 4.69 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) on September 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $265.06, soaring 4.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $279.675 and dropped to $264.4662 before settling in for the closing price of $266.70. Within the past 52 weeks, ALB’s price has moved between $169.93 and $298.17.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 4.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -69.80%. With a float of $116.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +16.01, and the pretax margin is +4.02.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 605,228. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $268.99, taking the stock ownership to the 15,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s President, Catalysts sold 17,968 for $230.17, making the entire transaction worth $4,135,624. This insider now owns 7,946 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.63) by $0.75. This company achieved a net margin of +3.72 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.17% during the next five years compared to -22.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 6.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

The latest stats from [Albemarle Corporation, ALB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.46 million was superior to 1.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.61.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 83.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $241.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $228.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $284.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $289.66. The third major resistance level sits at $299.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $269.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $259.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $254.01.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.33 billion based on 117,129K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,328 M and income totals 123,670 K. The company made 1,480 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 406,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.