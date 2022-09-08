Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) 20 Days SMA touches 3.36%: The odds favor the bear

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) on September 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.00, soaring 4.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.34 and dropped to $28.00 before settling in for the closing price of $27.97. Within the past 52 weeks, ACI’s price has moved between $25.89 and $37.99.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 3.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.70%. With a float of $310.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 290000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.69, operating margin of +3.51, and the pretax margin is +2.92.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Grocery Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 66.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 7,272,778. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 252,002 shares at a rate of $28.86, taking the stock ownership to the 386,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operations Officer sold 252,003 for $28.25, making the entire transaction worth $7,119,085. This insider now owns 638,928 shares in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.92) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +2.25 while generating a return on equity of 74.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.06% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.64 million, its volume of 3.05 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 40.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.70 in the near term. At $30.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.02.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.54 billion based on 531,900K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 71,887 M and income totals 1,620 M. The company made 23,310 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 484,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.