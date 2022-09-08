Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) last year’s performance of -7.70% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $149.58, up 1.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.81 and dropped to $148.22 before settling in for the closing price of $148.23. Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has traded in a range of $138.50-$191.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.60%. With a float of $509.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $517.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.53, operating margin of +26.16, and the pretax margin is +18.16.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 360,001. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,400 shares at a rate of $150.00, taking the stock ownership to the 70,157 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s SVP, Global Operations sold 14,000 for $165.63, making the entire transaction worth $2,318,778. This insider now owns 18,271 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $2.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.11) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +19.00 while generating a return on equity of 5.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.63% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Looking closely at Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), its last 5-days average volume was 3.02 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.53.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 29.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $161.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $163.03. However, in the short run, Analog Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $152.27. Second resistance stands at $153.83. The third major resistance level sits at $155.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $148.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $146.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $145.09.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 78.59 billion has total of 514,342K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,318 M in contrast with the sum of 1,390 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,110 M and last quarter income was 748,990 K.