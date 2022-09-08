BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is -45.75% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $0.385, down -11.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.385 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Over the past 52 weeks, BTCM has traded in a range of $0.36-$12.29.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 202.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -53.40%. With a float of $48.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 153 workers is very important to gauge.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of BIT Mining Limited is 4.12%, while institutional ownership is 15.70%.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2015, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.75% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

The latest stats from [BIT Mining Limited, BTCM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was superior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6013, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7098. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4033. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4217. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3117, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2933. The third support level lies at $0.2567 if the price breaches the second support level.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.04 million has total of 105,754K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,329 M in contrast with the sum of -60,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 195,520 K and last quarter income was -20,990 K.