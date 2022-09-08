Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) with a beta value of 2.73 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) on September 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $39.78, plunging -3.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.60 and dropped to $38.94 before settling in for the closing price of $41.14. Within the past 52 weeks, CPE’s price has moved between $31.75 and $66.48.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 59.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 111.40%. With a float of $60.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 322 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.94, operating margin of +51.31, and the pretax margin is +17.86.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Callon Petroleum Company is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 79.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 368,225,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 6,500,000 shares at a rate of $56.65, taking the stock ownership to the 5,200,780 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 200,000 for $62.00, making the entire transaction worth $12,399,037. This insider now owns 5,935,002 shares in total.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +17.86 while generating a return on equity of 28.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 23.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.30, a number that is poised to hit 4.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Looking closely at Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, Callon Petroleum Company’s (CPE) raw stochastic average was set at 18.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.39. However, in the short run, Callon Petroleum Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.50. Second resistance stands at $41.38. The third major resistance level sits at $42.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.18.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.41 billion based on 61,690K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,045 M and income totals 365,150 K. The company made 913,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 348,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.