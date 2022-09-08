Can GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) hike of 0.49% in a week be considered a lucky break?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) on September 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.90, soaring 4.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.23 and dropped to $5.77 before settling in for the closing price of $5.90. Within the past 52 weeks, GDRX’s price has moved between $5.59 and $48.05.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 49.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 94.20%. With a float of $77.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 756 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.10, operating margin of +3.72, and the pretax margin is -1.37.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 1,160,796. In this transaction President, Consumer of this company sold 35,829 shares at a rate of $32.40, taking the stock ownership to the 2,884,529 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,600 for $33.05, making the entire transaction worth $85,927. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -3.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -36.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

The latest stats from [GoodRx Holdings Inc., GDRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.95 million was superior to 2.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.52. The third major resistance level sits at $6.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.60. The third support level lies at $5.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.43 billion based on 396,458K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 745,420 K and income totals -25,250 K. The company made 191,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.