Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is expecting 33.97% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $44.36, up 4.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.16 and dropped to $44.35 before settling in for the closing price of $44.79. Over the past 52 weeks, CSIQ has traded in a range of $22.15-$47.69.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 13.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.60%. With a float of $50.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13535 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.23, operating margin of +2.72, and the pretax margin is +2.62.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Canadian Solar Inc. is 31.00%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +1.80 while generating a return on equity of 5.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canadian Solar Inc.’s (CSIQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.07 million, its volume of 1.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.57.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Solar Inc.’s (CSIQ) raw stochastic average was set at 97.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.00 in the near term. At $48.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.38.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.06 billion has total of 59,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,277 M in contrast with the sum of 95,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,314 M and last quarter income was 74,460 K.