Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 13,183 K

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $0.1119, up 3.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1145 and dropped to $0.1094 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Over the past 52 weeks, CSCW has traded in a range of $0.11-$1.25.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -33.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.10%. With a float of $117.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 55 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 16.87%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 54.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) saw its 5-day average volume 2.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 6.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1249, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2635. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1155 in the near term. At $0.1176, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1206. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1104, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1074. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1053.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.59 million has total of 114,412K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,780 K in contrast with the sum of -8,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,183 K and last quarter income was -2,144 K.