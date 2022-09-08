Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,235 M

A new trading day began on September 07, 2022, with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) stock priced at $2.32, up 3.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.415 and dropped to $2.31 before settling in for the closing price of $2.31. CIG’s price has ranged from $1.64 to $2.62 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 12.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.80%. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5025 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.68, operating margin of +17.42, and the pretax margin is +13.42.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.15 while generating a return on equity of 20.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26 and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

The latest stats from [Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, CIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.08 million was inferior to 6.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s (CIG) raw stochastic average was set at 69.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.48. The third major resistance level sits at $2.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.22.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.03 billion, the company has a total of 2,201,371K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,235 M while annual income is 695,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,502 M while its latest quarter income was 278,520 K.