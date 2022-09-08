DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) 20 Days SMA touches -10.70%: The odds favor the bear

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $17.55, up 3.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.27 and dropped to $17.41 before settling in for the closing price of $17.62. Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has traded in a range of $17.31-$34.20.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 2.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.00%. With a float of $160.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 230 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.38, operating margin of -34.14, and the pretax margin is -32.86.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 498,224. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 27,943 shares at a rate of $17.83, taking the stock ownership to the 354,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s CFO bought 9,157 for $5.46, making the entire transaction worth $49,997. This insider now owns 1,107,533 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +30.03 while generating a return on equity of 12.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Looking closely at DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.11. However, in the short run, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.52. Second resistance stands at $18.83. The third major resistance level sits at $19.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.80.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.96 billion has total of 164,065K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 965,800 K in contrast with the sum of -310,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 289,410 K and last quarter income was -21,560 K.