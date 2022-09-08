EAF (GrafTech International Ltd.) climbed 3.41 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) kicked off on September 07, 2022, at the price of $5.56, up 3.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.785 and dropped to $5.52 before settling in for the closing price of $5.58. Over the past 52 weeks, EAF has traded in a range of $5.53-$13.38.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 25.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.10%. With a float of $256.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1353 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.57, operating margin of +38.44, and the pretax margin is +33.91.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of GrafTech International Ltd. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 59,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $11.96, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s Director bought 35,000 for $12.75, making the entire transaction worth $446,134. This insider now owns 35,000 shares in total.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.87% during the next five years compared to 43.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.11 million, its volume of 2.04 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) raw stochastic average was set at 5.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.86 in the near term. At $5.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.33.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.47 billion has total of 260,224K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,346 M in contrast with the sum of 388,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 363,650 K and last quarter income was 115,000 K.